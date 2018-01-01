Respectable Reviews

Your Source for Honest & Reliable Product Reviews

Bushnell Tour V2 Review & Rangefinder Buyers' Guide

by

Searching for a compact-yet-powerful rangefinder that can help up your game? Look no further than the Bushnell Tour V2 rangefinder – Bushnell’s top model and one of the absolute best rangefinders out on the market.

Already decided on the Bushnell Tour V2?  We suggest clicking here to check out the official Amazon product page to get the best price possible.

Update for 2018: While the Bushnell Tour V2 is still a great rangefinder, it’s a little dated. We strongly recommend checking out Bushnell’s current version, the Bushnell Tour V4 JOLT.


Bushnell Tour V2

The Bushnell Tour V2 laser rangefinder comes in a very compact size, but packs the full range of power that you’ll need to get accurate distances on the golf course. Its ergonomical design makes the Bushnell Tour V2 easy and comfortable to use while providing all of the functionality that you’d expect from a Bushnell rangefinder.

The advanced Bushnell rangefinder technology packed inside the Tour V2 is enclosed in a durable plastic shell exterior with tacky grips on the top and bottom parts for added stability and comfort. Coming from the most well-known brand of laser rangefinders in the US, the Bushnell Tour V2 sets the bar among rangefinder models in terms of feel, design, and overall performance.

Bushnell Tour V2 Review: A Closer Look

Range Capacity

The vertically mounted optics of the Bushnell Tour V2 provides instantaneous measurements in meters or yards, with the readout clearly displayed below the aiming circle. It’s ranging performance covers 5 yards to 1000 yards or 5 meters to 914 meters, so you can make smart and safe shots regardless of the bunkers, water hazards, and other obstacles scattered throughout the course.

Accurate to + or – 1 Yard

Knowing the precise distance between your ball and the hole is priceless information. For this reason, Bushnell developed a plus or minus 1 yard accuracy for the Tour V2, making it more accurate than most other laser rangefinders available on the market.

PinSeeker Technology

The PinSeeker technology zeroes in on your target to get rid of false readings and gain better accuracy. This makes it easier to determine the distance between you and the flags squeezed in the corners of the course, regardless of the background clutter that usually perplex rangefinders of lesser quality.

5x Magnification Capability

Objects appear 5 times closer with the advanced magnification capability of the Bushnell Tour V2. Now there will be no more second-guessing about the possible hazards and what you’re really aiming at.

Extremely Small and Lightweight

Measuring 6.7 x 5.1 x 3.3 inches, the Tour V2 is one of the smallest laser rangefinder in the market that has great accuracy, full range capacity, and solid features. The V2’s compact size is complemented nicely by its lightweight feature, as it weighs only 6.6 ounces.

Additional Features

Bushnell Tour V2 Review

Multi-Coated Lenses

The vertically mounted optics of the Bushnell Tour V2 come with fully multi-coated lens to deliver superior clarity, brightness, and light transmission. Scan mode – this feature lets you scan through the course as you view the constantly updated measurements displayed on the LCD screen. In-view LCD display – provides easier, clearer, and real time viewing of the scanned images, measurements, and other important details.

The 3-volt lithium battery ensures longer battery life than lesser rangefinders for lengthy tournament plays. Posi-thread battery door – keeps your battery dry and protected as you carry it around the course. A tripod mount ensures a more stable operation while scanning the landscape and planning your next swing.

Tour Certified Laser Rangefinder

As the Bushnell Tour V2 does not use calculations to assist the user’s playing distance estimation, it conforms to the rules of the United States Golfer’s Association for approved rangefinders and other distance-measuring gadgets in tournament games. This makes it completely legal to use during tournaments – something we here at Respectable Reviews find important for any serious golfer. The Bushnell Tour V2 also comes with a 2-Year Limited Warranty.

Bushnell Tour V2: Our Final Thoughts

This is a really good range finder, and has proven to be one of the most popular models since it was released. The Bushnell Tour V2 provides fast and accurate readings, and is very easy to use. It is also small and compact so does not pose any kind of a hindrance carrying it around. For the money, you are getting great value with the Bushnell Tour V2.

